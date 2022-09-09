SHA provides update on victims of mass stabbing

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has provided an update on the hospitalized victims of the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Village of Weldon mass stabbing that occurred on Sept. 4.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, the SHA has confirmed there are eight patients who remain in-hospital, all of whom are in stable condition. Nine patients have been discharged since the incident occurred.

The SHA has said that for privacy reasons, “the SHA will not be disclosing further information, including the location of the hospitals where these patients are receiving care.”

11 people, including suspect Damien Sanderson, were killed in the attacks and eighteen people were injured.

The update comes two days after suspected murderer Myles Sanderson was arrested by the RCMP near Rosthern, Sask. and later died in hospital from self-inflicted injuries.