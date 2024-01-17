RCMP searching for 30-year-old man wanted on assault and robbery charges

The Waskesiu and Montreal Lake RCMP detachments are asking members of the public to report any sighting of a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with an assault that occurred last October.

Michael Roberts, 30, is described as roughly 6’0 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has the word “love” tattooed on his check.

Roberts is wanted for aggravated assault, robbery, and discharge of a firearm. The charges stem from an investigation into a serious assault in Montreal Lake in October 2023.

The RCMP say residents should not approach Roberts. Instead, they should report all sightings to their local police service.