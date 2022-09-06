RCMP searching for 2 men following investigation on Witchekan Lake First Nation

Spiritwood RCMP are searching for two men wanted in connection with a firearm incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation.

The incident is not connected to the stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Kelly Witchekan, 22, and Melvin Starblanket, 33, are both wanted by police. Witchekan has brown hair and eyes and is 5’9” and 140 pounds. Starblanket is 5’9” and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Both have connects to Witchekan Lake First Nation.

Kelly Witchekan (left) and Melvin Starblanket (right) are both wanted by Spiritwood RCMP. — RCMP/Submitted

RCMP reported the original incident at 12:34 p.m. on Monday. Officers say shots were fired on the First Nation, with several armed suspects at large on foot. RCMP sent out an emergency alert advising residents to shelter in place and be on the lookout for a mid-2000 dark red Mustang.

The vehicle was found Monday afternoon. Police say it was not involved in the firearms incident.

Spiritwood RCMP continue to investigate. Further emergency alerts will be sent to areas were a public safety risk has been identified.