FSIN Chief urges residents with information about location of Myles Sanderson to contact police

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron urged residents who have information on the location of 30-year-old Myles Sanderson to come forward and end the uncertainty.

The FSIN issued a statement at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday appealing for information. Cameron said the search has caused “immeasurable stress and panic” among the families and communities affected by the Sunday morning attack which left 11 people dead and at least 18 others injured.

“They have already gone through enough,” Cameron said in a media release. “We must do everything we can to help end this tragedy without any more loss of life.”

In a press conference on Monday, Regina Chief of Police Evan Bray said they believe Sanderson is still in the city. While the information is a day old, Bray said they’ve heard nothing that makes them believe this is no longer the case.

Cameron said it’s up to residents to step forward and aid police in their investigation.

“We are pleading to all of the people of Saskatchewan to share any relevant information you may have,” he said. “Someone out there knows something. We beg you to come forward for the sake of the families and communities, and share that information with authorities.”

RCMP believe Sanderson may be injured, but Saskatchewan RCMP Commander Rhonda Blackmore said that doesn’t mean he isn’t dangerous.

Blackmore warned residents during a press conference Monday afternoon that Sanderson may try to seek medical attention. If he does, residents are urged to avoid contact and instead call 9-1-1.

Sanderson is facing three counts of first-degree murder. Blackmore said he has a lengthy criminal record that includes both persons and property crime.