RCMP requesting public’s help in locating wanted Glenside man

RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man from the RM of Glenside, SK after he failed to attend court in accordance with a release order.

Kurt Elliot Miller is described as being 5’8” tall, 216 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his neck.

He may be in the communities of Brownlee, Moose Jaw, Regina, Saskatoon, or Biggar, but this has not been confirmed.

Miller was charged after a 2020 drug trafficking investigation and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Saskatchewan RCMP warn that Kurt Miller should not be approached. If you see him, contact your nearest police detachment. You can report information and tips regarding his whereabouts anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.