Yorkton man arrested on child pornography charges

Police investigation leads to arrest of Yorkton man who accessed child pornography through a popular online social media application.

Members of the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit traveled to Yorkton on April 25th to arrest and charge 32-year-old Michael Stuckey-Gelowitz with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available. His electronic devices were also seized for further forensic analysis.

Michael Stuckey-Gelowitz was remanded in Yorkton on Monday and appeared in court on April 26th.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of the Provincial Coordinator S/Sgt. Shawn Stubbs and investigators from Prince Albert Police Service, RCMP, Regina Police Service, and the Saskatoon Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the Internet.