UPDATED: RCMP request public assistance in locating missing Hafford man

UPDATE — RCMP reported on Dec. 15 that Dayle Keen’s body had been found. The RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating, but they do not suspect foul play. Keen’s family has been notified of his death.

On Dec. 14, Blaine Lake RCMP received a report of a missing 41-year-old man, Dayle Keen, from Hafford, SK.

Keen was last seen on Sunday in the early evening at a rural property north of Hafford. According to police, he had plans to drive to Saskatoon and was scheduled to arrive the next day but did not show.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

Since receiving the report, Blaine Lake RCMP have been checking locations where Keen is known to travel and conducting neighbourhood inquires. He is known to frequent the Hafford and Saskatoon area.

Keen is approximately 5’10” tall and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, dark brown hair. Officers were advised that Keen was dressed appropriately for the weather, although his current attire is unknown.

Blaine Lake RCMP have engaged Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services, CASARA and RCMP Search and Rescue to assist with search efforts.

Anyone that has seen Dayle Keen, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Blaine Lake RCMP at 306-497-3600 or 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.