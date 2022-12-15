Province launches new Highway Hotline app

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways is encouraging motorists to utilize the Highway Hotline while traveling this holiday season.

“There were nearly 13 million visits to the Highway Hotline last year, so be sure to keep it in your travel plans,” said a media release from the province. “The Highway Hotline is looking out for you and your family… so when conditions change, road conditions are updated.”

Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said while snowplow operators are working to provide safe road conditions, collisions remain a concern.

“Snowplows can create white-out conditions, so please drive with caution and slow down around snowplows that are operating,” said Cockrill.

Snowplows use blue and amber lights when plowing, salting or sanding to increase visibility, heighten awareness as well as increase safety for all operators and the public.

The Ministry of Highways operates more than 300 snowplows serving a provincial highway network of more than 26,000 kilometres.

The new Highway Hotline app is available for free download in the Google and Apple online stores. According to the province, the recently updated hotline provides the same functionality people are used to, with a new look and some new features.

The four different types of conditions on the hotline include:

• Seasonal driving, winter conditions exist, travel not recommended and closed.

• No specific issues exist with seasonal driving.

• In winter conditions, highlighted in yellow, icy or slippery sections will occur.

• Travel not recommended means road conditions are poor with reduced visibility, icy conditions and could even be blocked.

• When a highway is closed, it is impassable, and plows are no longer clearing until conditions improve.

The hotline is updated at least three times daily or when conditions change and warrant it.

The latest available road condition information can also be found by connecting online at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline or by calling 5-1-1. The Highway Hotline is on Twitter at @SKGovHwyHotline, follow them to be the first to get alerts on road conditions. General information can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SaskatchewanHighwayHotline.