RCMP report 10 dead, at least 15 injured in series of stabbings Sunday morning.

Ten people are dead and at least 15 more are injured in what RCMP are calling the largest mass killing in the province’s recent history.

Officers are investigating 13 different crime scenes, while the two men believed to be responsible for the murders—Damien and Myles Sanderson—are still at large.

“It is certainly a very significant event—if not the largest, then the largest we’ve seen in the last number of years,” Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer Rhonda Blackmore said during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

RCMP says the Sandersons fled James Smith Cree Nation this morning in a black Nissan Rogue with plate numbers 119 MPI. They were last spotted on Arcola Avenue in Regina at around 11:45 a.m.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said they believe both suspects are still in the city. He urged anyone who knows their location to contact police.

“It’s very common in situations like this for people to have information,” Bray said during the press conference. “I think it’s safe to say someone knows potentially the whereabouts of these suspects. Someone knows information that might be helpful to police and so this is a time where we are asking the public to reach out and help.”

Police say it’s too early to tell what the motive may have been for the killings. Blackmore said some victims were targeted, while others appeared to be random.

Police are also unsure about the total number of injured. Blackmore said 15 have been transported to hospital, but they believe more may have transported themselves or with help from friends and family.

Anyone who was injured during the attacks is asked to contact police at 314-RCMP.

Police were called to the scene of the first attack in James Smith Cree Nation at around 5:40 a.m. Blackmore said the early incidents were stabbings, but with so many crime scenes, it’s too early to say if other weapons were used.