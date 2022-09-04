City receives permit application for new post-secondary school in downtown area

The former Canadian Red Cross building may be home to a new post-secondary school pending City Council’s approval.

The unnamed applicant intends to establish an office space and post-secondary school that would provide Graduate Equivalency Degree and Adult Basic Education programs to adults with learning disabilities. The school would include approximately 10 students within three classrooms.

The Department of Planning and Development Services received the Development Permit Application for the proposed location of 54 11th Street East and have recommended that it be approved.

“The proposed Post-Secondary School conforms to the regulations within the C1 – Downtown Commercial zoning district,” said a report written by City Planner Jorden Olmstead. “While post-secondary schools do not have a minimum parking requirement within the Downtown Commercial zoning district, there are eight parking stalls located at the rear of the site that can be used by staff.”

Under Section 6.6 of the City of Prince Albert’s Official Community Plan, one of the policies for Public and Institutional land uses is to, “Encourage new government offices and post-secondary educational activities to seek locations close to the Downtown Commercial and Educational Campus Districts”.

The development permit application is one of 11 reports from administration and committees up for debate at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.