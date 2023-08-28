RCMP release sketch of suspect wanted in Air Ronge assault investigation

Investigators have provided a sketch of the suspect wanted in connection with an assault that occurred in Air Ronge on Aug. 19.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-20s with dark hair, and dark, bushy eyebrows. He is around 6’2 or 6’3 with a medium build. Witnesses say he was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the assault.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 19. RCMP investigators say an man broke into a residence on Vickers Crescent in Air Ronge and assaulted a woman, then fled.

The victim was treated in hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

RCMP officers continue to search for the suspect. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call La Ronge RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.