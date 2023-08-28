RCMP seizes handgun, knives, and suspected cocaine at residence in La Ronge area

RCMP investigators seized four ounces of suspected cocaine, multiple weapons, and drug paraphernalia after searching a residence in the La Ronge area on Thursday.

They also arrested Dennis Riley Charles, 47, of the La Ronge District without incident.

Charles faces 13 charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and four counts of possessing a prohibited weapon. He made his first court appearance in La Ronge on Friday.

The La Ronge RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) led the search, with assistance from the Saskatchewan RCMP Crime Reduction Team and RCMP Emergency Response Team.

In addition to the suspected drugs, officers seized cash in both Canadian and American currencies, a cross-bow, a machete, a hatchet, knives, a handgun with the serial number defaced, and drug paraphernalia.

The search began at around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday at a residence on the 100 block of Far Reserve Road in the La Ronge District.