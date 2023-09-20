RCMP officers searching for suspect accused of ramming police vehicle

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s North Battleford Crime Reduction team is searching for a suspect accused of ramming a police vehicle and trying to hit another police officer who was on foot.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Monday outside a residence in the Lac La Ronge Indian Band community of Little Red River. Two RCMP officers spotted a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen from Christopher Lake on Sept. 1. They pulled in behind the stolen vehicle, and one officer got out on foot.

The driver of the vehicle then reversed and rammed the police vehicle causing heavy damage before driving towards the officer on foot. The office had to jump out of the way to safety.

The driver then fled with the vehicle. Neither officer was injured.

RCMP officers had previously attempted to pull the vehicle over Sturgeon Lake First Nation at around 7:15 p.m., but the driver did not stop.

Investigators have issued a warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Tyler Daniels of Little Red River in connection with the case. Multiple RCMP units and detachments are working to locate Daniels, who faces nine charges, including two counts of assaulting an officer with a weapon, two counts of fleeing from police, and one count of possession property over $5,000 obtained by crime.

Daniels is described as around 5’6 and 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and numerous tattoos, including praying hands and the words, ‘Daniels’ on his right forearm.

RCMP officer says Daniels should not be approached if spotted. Instead, residents are asked to report sightings and information to their local police jurisdiction, or call 310-RCMP. Residents can also submit tips anonymously at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

