RCMP make arrest following death of 42-year-old woman in La Loche

A 42-year-old woman is dead following an altercation at a residence in La Loche on Thursday, Feb. 15.

RCMP officers were called to the scene at around 4:45 p.m. RCMP say the woman was transported to a hospital in Saskatoon following the altercation. She died of her injuries on Feb. 16. Her family has been notified.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation. They have charged 58-year-old Glenda Piche of La Loche with one count of second degree murder.

Piche will make her first court appearance on Tuesday in La Loche.