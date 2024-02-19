Five dead, including three children, following Davidson house fire

Two adults and three children are dead following a fatal house fire on Ottawa Street in Davidson, Sask.

The Craik RCMP were called to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday following reports of a house fire. They arrived to find the Davidson Volunteer Fire Department already responding.

The RCMP reported that an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman were removed from the house and transported to Davidson Hospital where they were pronounced dead. After extinguishing the fire, rescue crews found the remains of three children inside the home.

Autopsies for all five individuals are expected to take place in Saskatoon.

RCMP officers remained at the scene overnight. The investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway.