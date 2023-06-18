RCMP make arrest after an incident on Muskoday

Prince Albert RCMP have made an arrest after an incident on Muskoday First Nation on Saturday evening.

According to a release by the RCMP just after midnight on June 17, 2023, Prince Albert RCMP responded to a report of an injured person in a residence on Muskoday First Nation. Initial investigation determined an altercation occurred between two people outside and near the residence, resulting in injuries. An adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As a result of continued investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes and in consultation with Saskatchewan Crown Prosecution, 24-year-old Chance Smith of Muskoday First Nation was arrested and is charged with one count, second degree murder (section 235(1) of the Criminal Code), in relation to the death of 27-year-old Wade Dreaver of Muskoday First Nation.

Smith will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday at 10:00 a.m.