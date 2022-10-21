RCMP investigating death of a child in Watrous

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating the circumstances around the sudden death of a child in Watrous.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, Watrous RCMP received a report of an injured child.

Officers immediately attended to the scene and located a four-year-old child in medical distress. He was declared deceased by EMS.

His family has been notified and Victim Services has been engaged to provide support to them at this time. Police will not be releasing the child’s name or other identifying details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.