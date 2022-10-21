RCMP looking for Onion Lake man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 30-year-old Onion Lake man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Ryan Harper has an arrest warrant issued by the Onion Lake RCMP for his involvement in an armed robbery with a firearm on Oct. 10. He also has an outstanding Canada-wide warrant for his arrest, according to an RCMP media release.

Harper is described as being 5’6” tall and weighing approximately 154 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have been actively looking for Harper. He is known to frequent the areas of Onion Lake Cree Nation and Lloydminster, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Harper is considered to be armed and should not be approached. If he is seen, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Ryan Harper’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police service or RCMP detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.