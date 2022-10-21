PAPS issues warning about scam involving security systems

A potential new scam involving home security systems is making its rounds across the city and the Prince Albert Police Service is warning the public to remain vigilant.

“We have heard reports of residents being encouraged to sign up for a new security system with the promise that the police service will cover the costs. This is not correct,” said a PAPS media release. “The Prince Albert Police Service does not pay for the cost of security systems or regular monitoring. Residents who opt in must pay their own fees.”

PAPS is encouraging the public to read all information and fine print carefully before entering into new contracts with service providers, and to not sign up if the contract seems suspicious or you feel pressured.

Anyone who is concerned about a security system contract, or who has entered into a contract with a fraudulent contractor should report it to police either online at www.papolice.ca or by calling 306-953-4222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.

For more information and tips to protect yourself from scams, visit the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre.