RCMP investigates after property stolen near Pierceland is recovered in Alta.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, Pierceland RCMP received a report of a robbery and firearms discharge.

Earlier that evening, unknown individuals approached a rural property east of Pierceland, where they stole a black Dodge 3500 dually with an attached empty livestock trailer.

Two individuals witnessed the theft and followed the truck, which was travelling westbound on Highway #55. Occupants of the stolen truck then discharged a firearm at the witnesses, striking their vehicle. One of the individuals received non-life-threatening injuries that required treatment at hospital.

Pierceland RCMP have been investigating these incidents since; both the truck and the trailer have now been recovered in Alberta, according to a media release.

Investigators are now asking that members of public report all information about these incidents and those responsible. No charges have been laid in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.