Inmate captured three weeks after escape from Sask. Penitentiary

An inmate who escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary has been apprehended thanks to the work of members from Saskatoon’s RCMP detachment.

Around 2 p.m. on Oct. 17, Johnathan Jeffery Kessel was taken into police custody after being unlawfully at large from the multi-level security federal institute since Sept. 27.

“Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system,” said a media release from the Prairie Region of the Correctional Services of Canada (CSC)

According to the CSC, an investigation is being conducted into the circumstances surrounding the incident.