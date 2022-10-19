RCMP arrests man wanted for attempted vehicle thefts in Sturgeon Lake

A 30-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant has been charged after an attempted vehicle theft resulted in his arrest.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, Prince Albert RCMP received a report that an individual in a stolen truck was on Sturgeon Lake First Nation. Investigation determined the individual may be connected to other vehicle thefts reported to police the day before.

Officers immediately responded and searched Sturgeon Lake First Nation for the truck. A spike belt was set up and the stolen truck was disabled.

An adult male occupant of the vehicle fled on foot into a nearby field. With the assistance of Prince Albert Police Service’s Police Dog Services, officers located and arrested him near a residence in the community.

As a result, Joshua Naytowhow, 30, is charged with resisting arrest, robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon while prohibited, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer and failure to stop without reasonable excuse, and possession of a weapon contrary to order and failure to surrender authorization.

Naytowhow was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Prince Albert RCMP relating to an incident that occurred on Sept. 23.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a robbery on Sturgeon Lake First Nation. Investigation determined an adult male armed with a firearm entered a residence, assaulted an occupant, then stole a pickup truck. The occupant reported minor injuries.

As a result of investigation, Prince Albert RCMP charged Naytowhow with one count each of robbery with firearm, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, and weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender.

Naytowhow will appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday.

According to a media release, the vehicles reported stolen on Oct. 16 have since been recovered in the Prince Albert RCMP’s jurisdiction.