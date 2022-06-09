RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle rollover near Battleford

A 25-year-old woman from Mosquito First Nation has died following a single vehicle rollover that closed down highway #4 near Battleford early Tuesday morning.

At 7:40 a.m. on June 7, RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle accident that occurred approximately 10 kilometers south of Battleford.

The female driver of the vehicle was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. The adult male passenger was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Highway #4 was closed during the initial investigation, but has since re-opened.

The investigation continues with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist.