RCMP historical case unit investigating human remains found in Big Island Lake Cree landfill

The Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Case Unit (HCU) has taken over an investigation involving human remains that were found at the Big Island Lake Cree Nation Landfill on April 21.

Officers from the Pierceland RCMP detachment were called to the landfill following reports than human remains had been discovered. They secured the remains and searched the rest of the area without finding any further evidence.

RCMP determined the remains did not belong to any of the area’s recent missing person cases following an autopsy on Monday, April 24.

The HCU then took over the file. They will investigate with assistance from the Missing Person Coordinator, the Saskatchewan Coroners Office, Pierceland RCMP, the Big Island Cree Nation, and the National Centre for Missing Persons and Human Beings. Investigators will also cooperate with the families of missing persons to determine the identity of the remains.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330, or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously to the Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.