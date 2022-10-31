RCMP finds homemade explosive behind Tisdale business

Around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 29, Tisdale RCMP received a report of a suspicious package behind a business on 100 Street in Tisdale. Officers immediately responded and along with conservation officers from the Provincial Protective Services Branch, assisted in evacuating nearby buildings and rerouting traffic from the area.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) also responded and seized the package, which contained a small homemade explosive/incendiary device. EDU officers disabled the device.

RCMP officers checked the surrounding area thoroughly and believed there were no further risks to the public in relation to this incident. No injuries were reported.

Tisdale RCMP and the EDU continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Tisdale detachment at 306-878-3810. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.