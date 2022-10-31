Collision in Red Earth Cree Nation leaves one dead

A Red Earth Cree Nation man has been charged after a fatal collision on Oct. 30 resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning, Carrot River RCMP received a report of a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Red Earth Cree Nation. Officers located an injured female, who was later pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene. She has been identified as a 36-year-old woman from Red Earth Cree Nation.

The vehicle involved left the scene prior to police arrival. As a result of investigation, Carrot River RCMP located and arrested the driver at a residence on the community approximately four hours later.

Miller Nawankayas, 34, is charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired causing death and failure to stop at an accident resulting in death. He will appear in Melfort Provincial Court on Nov. 3.