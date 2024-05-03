RCMP discover human remains near Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw RCMP are investigating after human remains were discovered in a rural area northeast of the city.

Investigators, working alongside a forensic anthropologist and pathologist examined the remains and they believe the remains have been at the location for 10 years or longer. The individual has not been identified and the death is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

The investigation will consider historical missing persons cases in the area and an update will be provided when information becomes available.

