RCMP have arrested a 48-year-old man and charged him with uttering threats, attempting to obstruct justice and failing to attend court.

Police located Cory Knutson, 48, at a home in Prince Albert on Tuesday. He was arrested without incident.

RCMP had previously asked the public to be on the lookout for Knutson, suggesting he may be in Prince Albert, Weyakwin or La Ronge.

He appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday.