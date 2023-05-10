French-speaking magic show to support Prince Albert students learn archery

A well-known entertainer is bringing some magic to a Prince Albert school to raise money for students to learn archery.

Roger Boucher, of Boucher Entertainment, is putting on an entirely French speaking magic show at Ecole Valois on Thursday night.

Boucher’s two children attend the Francophone school. He’s also the president of the parent council, which stepped up to support the school’s efforts to purchase archery equipment for a new program, costing $6,000.

“My daughter is really excited to be a part of it because my mother, in the past, had won worlds for three archery tournaments, so she shot a bow quite often,” he said.

But Boucher’s not the only one who will be performing.

Members of Ecole Valois’ magic club will be walking around before his performance to show off their skills.

It’s a new experience for Boucher – other than performing with his daughter once in a while, he usually performs solo.

“It’s definitely been a learning curve for me to teach them certain routines that they’re capable of and able to do effectively in the amount of time we have to get ready for it. It’s been a lot of fun, though,” he said.

The club practices every two weeks, but has been meeting every week leading up to the fundraiser.

Principal Catharine Topping said some staff members have already completed training through the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP).

“It’s an activity that can also teach students other things as well – the discipline of learning it, the patience that it takes,” she said.

The fundraiser is a unique one for the school, said Topping, giving students a chance to not only show skills from the magic club, but also in speaking French.

“We don’t always have these opportunities where the kids can come out and do something fun with their families. It is in French, so that’s a nice bonus for us, so parents can also see the environment that their kids are in too. Some of the parents are always surprised at how much their kids do understand in French and do speak in French at the school.”

Tickets, which cost $20 each or buy three get one free, are available at Canadian Tire. Boucher said he’s hoping for around 300 people to attend the event.

It will also include a silent auction, 50/50 draw and canteen.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Although it’s in French, the parent council said you don’t have to speak French to understand and enjoy the event.