RCMP arrest 1 suspect, searching for 2nd following assault investigation

RCMP have arrested one suspect wanted in connection with an assault in the Flotten Lake area, but are still looking for another who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Meadow Lake RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of 32-year-old Dylan Lasas and are actively trying to locate him. Police say Lasas should be considered armed and dangerous. He has black eyes, brown hair, and is roughly 5’10” and 220 pounds.

Residents are advised to avoid approaching Lasas and instead contact 9-1-1 or their local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Police have already arrested Miles Lasas, 40, in connection with the case. Both men face two charges: one count of discharging a firearm with intent, and one count of assault with a weapon.

Miles Lasas was arrested at Waterhen Lake First Nation on Sept. 1. He will make his first court appearance on Sept. 6 in Meadow Lake.

The charges stem from an alleged assault around Flotten Lake on Aug. 31. Investigators say two armed men assaulted another man, and a firearm was discharged during the altercation. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.