Melfort RCMP issue emergency alert after reports of stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation

Melfort RCMP issued a critical emergency alert at 7:12 a.m. on Sunday after receiving several calls about stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.

Officers have responded and are trying to locate two male suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is listed 5’7 and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles is 6’1 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The suspects are believed to be driving a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan license plates. The plate number is 119 MPI.

Residents in the area are encouraged to shelter in place, or seek shelter immediately. The alert also advises residents to use caution in allowing others into their residences, avoid approaching suspicious persons, and to stay in secure locations.

Drivers are urged to avoid picking up any hitchhikers.

Anyone who sees a suspicious person, has information about the incident, or sees an emergency is asked to call 9-1-1. Residents are asked to avoid disclosing police locations.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with the names of the suspects at 7:59 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.