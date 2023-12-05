Raiders to debut new black alternate jersey Friday

New threads have arrived for the Prince Albert Raiders ahead of Friday night’s home game against the Calgary Hitmen.

The Raiders unveiled their new black alternate uniforms on social media Tuesday that features a black skull logo on the front with accents of the Raider green throughout the jersey.

Raider business manager Michael Scissons says the concept for the jerseys has been in the works for a long time.

“We actually had these designed for what was going to be our 50th season (in 2020). We ended up wearing them as a one-off jersey the year after. We worked with an artist out of Montreal, who we gave some direction to what we’d consider a futuristic pirate look, something that would take us into the next 50 years. This is what he came up with. We made a couple of small changes, but here they are today now as our permanent third jerseys.”

The Raiders wore a nearly identical version of the uniform during the 2021-22 season as part of the team’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Anytime the Raiders wear a new jersey, Scissons says there is a certain section of the fanbase who want the jerseys brought into permanent rotation while another section would want the jersey to stay as a one-time wear for the team.

Scissons says the reception from the Raider fanbase for the black skull jersey was very positive.

“I think these ones were overwhelmingly well-received and thought of as unique and appropriate for the Raiders to be wearing. (There are) a couple of small changes. We put our regular logo on the shoulder this time because that’s another logo we’re incredibly proud of and changed the shading a little bit on the main logo. Besides that, they’re ready to be down on Friday.”

The original concept for the uniforms was made by Alec Des Rivières, a graphic designer based out of Montreal who goes by dr.crackofficial on Instagram.

Scissons says the Raiders went with a black uniform because of how often the team utilizes the color in their primary green and white uniforms.

“The Raiders have always been green, gold, and black. We feature black helmets, back gloves, black pants all the time as it is. We have black shoulders on our one jersey. We have black in every one of them. This is just another keeping with the same sort of colors. The golds are obviously a little bit different. The green and the black is still there and the Raider green shining through. I think it looks pretty good.”

Scissons adds the Raiders are expecting a shipment of replica jerseys that will be available for fans to purchase to arrive before Friday’s game.

