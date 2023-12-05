Bears’ Endicott commits to St. Thomas University

Another member of the Prince Albert Northern Bears has committed to play university hockey next fall.

Assistant captain Tristyn Endicott has committed to play for the St. Thomas University Tommies in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

Endicott says she is looking forward to arriving on campus in the fall and contributing to the Tommies on the ice.

“I’m super excited. When I went there a few weeks ago, they seemed to have a good team, a good program. I’m going to go into a Bachelor of Arts to take criminology. (I’m excited) for the experience. It’s a pretty small place, but it’s very nice.”

Head coach Steve Young says it is always exciting to see a player from the Bears play at the next level.

“It’s very important, I think especially for Tristyn. She’s put three years into the organization. She’s made a commitment to leave home at a young age and it’s paid off for her. Every year, I think not only us, but the league in general, we try to get our graduating players to move on and we don’t have a lot this year, but we’re excited to move on right now and we’re working on getting the other ones moving on as well.”

In 70 careers games as a Northern Bear, Endicott has posted 38 points while spending time playing both forward and her natural position of defence.

Young says Endicott’s versatility will treat her well moving forward in her hockey career.

“I think she’s got an advantage at the next level. She’s capable of playing forward or defense. She’s played both in this league. I think for her, she’s just the type of player that works hard and when you work hard, good things happen. That’s why things have paid off for her.”

Young adds that Endicott has developed into a player that the Bears rely upon on the ice and someone who is very important to the team in the dressing room.

“I think there’s been a lot of growth. I think when you come in here as a young player, you’re not really familiar with the league or what’s going to happen. But as you see right now, she’s wearing a letter for us, so she’s developed into a leader of this hockey club on and off the ice.”

