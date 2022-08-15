Raiders release forward Sanders

The Prince Albert Raiders released 2002-born forward Cale Sanders on Monday afternoon. Last season as a 19-year-old, Sanders posted 13 goals and 15 assists in 68 games for Prince Albert. Sanders registered two assists in five playoff games as the Raiders lost to the Winnipeg ICE in the first round.

The Western Hockey League has a cap of three 20-year-old players per roster. At the time of publishing, the Raiders have five 20-year-old players on their roster for next season. (Trevor Thurston, Ozzy Weisblatt, Keaton Sorenson, Evan Herman and Landon Kosior).