Missing mushroom picker found deceased Sunday

A 74-year-old woman who went missing while picking mushrooms northeast of Prince Albert has been found deceased.

According to the RCMP, searchers located Lois Chartrand’s body on Aug. 14 in a forested area approximately one kilometre from where she was last seen. Her family has been notified.

Chartrand was last seen around 11 a.m. on Aug. 4 on foot northeast of kilometer 30 on the Hanson Lake Road. An experienced mushroom picker, Chartrand became separated from another person she was with. That person began searching for her and called police for assistance.

Officers were in contact with her Chartrand via a two-way radio as of 6 a.m. on Aug. 5, however, severe thunderstorms limited their ability to find her.

The Saskatchewan RCMP thanked all the agencies and individuals that assisted in the search for Lois, including Alberta RCMP, Saskatoon Police Service, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV) Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) and Heli Recon.

“We also thank community members and Lois’s loved ones, who – despite the stressful circumstances – ensured all searchers were fed and supported.”