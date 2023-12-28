Raiders reassign Coward, ink Nathan Preston

The Prince Albert Raiders made a couple of roster moves on Thursday afternoon.

20-year-old netminder Chase Coward was reassigned by the Raiders to a team that has yet to be determined. In 16 games as a Raider, Coward posted a 6-8-0-0 record, a 3.52 Goals Against Average and a .882 save percentage. Coward was acquired by Prince Albert in the offseason in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Raiders also announced Thursday that they have signed 18-year-old goaltender Nathan Preston. The Penticton, B.C. product had posted a 12-3-0 record, a 2.47 Goals Against Average and a .920 save percentage with the Princeton Posse of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). Preston has been added to the active roster for the Raiders.

Around The WHL

In other WHL news, three major trades were announced on Wednesday.

The Prince George Cougars have acquired the services of former Prince Albert Minto defenceman Chase Pauls from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Pauls has registered nine points in 30 games for Lethbridge this season. In 190 career games in the Windy City, Pauls registered 55 points including 18 goals. Pauls was listed by Lethbridge and signed with the Hurricanes in 2019.

The Moose Jaw Warriors bolstered their roster with a deal with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Heading to the Warriors is 18-year-old import defenseman Vojtech Port, 19-year-old forward Rilen Kovacevic and a sixth-round pick in 2024. In return, Edmonton receives 17-year-old import forward Andrej Tomasec, a first round pick in 2025, a conditional 2025 second round pick and a third-round pick in 2026.

Port was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks.

The Oil Kings swung a second major trade Wednesday, acquiring Florida Panthers prospect Gracyn Sawchyn along with the rights to Lukas Sawchyn and Tracen Ashley from the Seattle Thunderbirds.

In return, Seattle receives 19-year-old forward Nathan Pilling, a second and seventh round pick in 2024, a third and fifth rounder pick in 2025, a first round pick in 2026 (which originally belonged to the Thunderbirds and was traded to Edmonton in the Dylan Guenther trade last season) and a pair of conditional selections in 2027.

