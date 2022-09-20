Raiders pick up former Mustangs netminder

The Prince Albert Raiders struck a deal with the Medicine Hat Tigers Tuesday afternoon.

Prince Albert sent an 8th round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects to Medicine Hat in exchange for 18 year-old goaltender James Venne. Venne appeared in 33 games last season for the Melfort Mustangs in the SJHL. He posted 33 wins, a 2.76 GAA and a .898 save percentage posting a 17-7-5 record.

Venne appeared in two games in the WHL pre-season for the Tigers, allowing 4 goals on 14 shots against the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the Enmax Centre and 3 goals on 17 shots against the Swift Current Broncos.

The Prince Albert Raiders open the 2022-2023 WHL season on Friday, Sept. 23 against the Saskatoon Blades at the Art Hauser Centre.