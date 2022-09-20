Criminal Investigation Division welcomes new inspector

Following an extensive internal selection process, a new inspector has been appointed to oversee the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Prince Albert Police Service.

Scott Hayes is in his 16th year as a police officer, having more than eight years of experience working with the CID. Members in the Criminal Investigation Division investigate all major files, including but not limited to homicide, attempted murder, missing persons, and child protection.

Inspector Hayes previously held the rank of Sergeant, and he brings his recent experiences as a patrol supervisor, team leader of SWAT and police service instructor to the new position.

“Our Criminal Investigation Division is made up of a strong team of experienced investigators working to address crime in our community,” said Chief of Police Jonathan Bergen. “Inspector Hayes has extensive experience working on major crime investigations and is a focused and determined leader who is committed to continued learning. I look forward to working together on our priorities in support of our community’s needs and interests.”

Hayes said he is grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Prince Albert in his new role.

“I grew up in Prince Albert and my wife and I are raising our family here,” Hayes said. “I have enjoyed learning and growing in my career and look forward to engaging our organization, partner agencies, and our community on initiatives that target crime and promote public safety for all residents and visitors.”

Hayes has a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and worked as a certified exercise physiologist before joining the police service in December 2006, according to PAPS.

Hayes takes over the CID from Inspector Craig Mushka, who has moved to the role of Inspector in charge of Support Services with the police service.