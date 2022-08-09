Raiders announce signing of 2022 third round pick

Another member of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft class has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Prince Albert Raiders.

On Monday the club announced that they had signed 2007-born forward Oli Chenier to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

“Oli’s a high IQ player and a hard competitor who makes quick decisions,” Raiders director of player personnel Bruno Zarillo said in a release by the club.

“He reminds me of Ozzy Wiesblatt. He’s got a lot of upside and he’s going to be an exciting player to watch.”

Chenier was selected in the third round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft by the Raiders, and was one of four Winnipeg-born players taken by Prince Albert in the draft.

He spent the 2021-22 season with the U15AAA Winnipeg Wild. The 15-year-old amassed 52 points with 30 goals and 22 assists in 27 games with the club.

Chenier became the third player from the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft to sign with the Raiders, joining Ryan Gower, who was selected in the second round, and Luke Moroz, who was taken 15th overall.