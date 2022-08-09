Police dog and air service teams join search for missing 74-year-old woman

Police dog and air service teams have joined the search for a 74-year-old woman who went missing while picking mushrooms near Hwy 106 northeast of Prince Albert.

RCMP have set up a search base 3 km east of Hwy 106, roughly 33 km north of Smeaton to continue looking for Lois Chartrand, who was last heard from via radio on Aug. 5. On Tuesday, the RCMP announced that RCMP police dog services, an Alberta RCMP helicopter, Saskatoon Police Service Air Services, the Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers were all assisting the Smeaton, Deschambeault Lake, Carrot River, and Nipawin RCMP detachments with the search efforts.

Community volunteers are also helping with the search. If members of the public who are familiar with the area wish to offer assistance, they can check in with the search manager at the base. All searchers must sign in to ensure a methodological approach, and to ensure their safety.

Searchers should wear bright clothing, have proper footwear, and bring food, drink, and emergency supplies. There is no cell service in the area.

Chartrand was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the kilometer 30 mark on Hwy 106, but police last communicated with her via radio at 6 a.m. the next day. Chartrand is an experienced mushroom picker who became separated from another person she was walking with.

Severe thunderstorms and high winds have limited efforts to locate Chartrand. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a blue jacket. She is described as being roughly 90 pounds, and around five feet tall.