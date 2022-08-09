Kinsmen Water Park to welcome dogs for a swim to conclude season

Kinsmen Water Park plans to end the summer not with a bang, but with a bark.

On Monday, Aug. 22, the water park will host the inaugural Lake Country Co-op Dog Days to celebrate the end of the season. The park closes to the general public on Aug. 21.

“This is something that has been done all over in lots of swimming pools in different municipalities not only in Canada but in North America and worldwide,” said Lauren Haubrich, the aquatics recreation coordinator for the City of Prince Albert. “It has been something that has been requested to us for a while from the dog community, and we are excited this year to work with Lake Country Co-op to be able to put this on this year.”

Haubrich said they always drain the pool for the winter after the final day of swimming. That makes the last day an ideal time to host Prince Albert’s canine population and their owners.

“It is always a really great opportunity to throw in the dogs as just a little extra kind of fun as an end of summer hurrah,” she explained. “Then, anything that happens with the pool water—with all of the dogs that are in there—doesn’t really matter because it’s all going to get drained out.”

There will be three sessions on Aug. 22. The first is for small and medium (under 60 lbs) dogs from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. The second is for large (over 60 lbs.) dogs from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., and the last is for all dogs, including people with multiple dogs, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Admission is by donation, but organizers recommend a minimum of $2/dog. Donations will go towards the Prince Albert SPCA, and must be collected before dog owners enter the park. Only cash donations will be accepted.

There will be a maximum of 40 dogs per session. Dog owners can pre-register starting at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 by using a QR code on the city’s website.

“I do imagine that it will fill up very quickly,” Haubrich said. “I know in other municipalities it fills up very quickly. It’s a huge draw and people look forward to it for the year.”

Haubrich added that the Kinsmen Water Park staff hopes the inaugural event is a success.

‘We are looking forward to it and to seeing how it goes,” she said. “I think this year will be a learning experience for us as well.”

Ideally, Haubrich hopes the event can become an annual tradition. That will depend on how well it’s received by attendees, but she’s certain they’ll have a good time.

“We are pretty confident going into it but of course as you do things, you learn from it,” she said. “I’m sure it will get better every year.”

All dogs taking part in Lake Country Co-Op Dog Days must have a valid City of Prince Albert dog license. Dogs must be accompanied by their owner, and must be vaccinated (Distemper, Hepatitis, Adenovirus, Parvovirus, Parainfluenza, and Rabies vaccine). Dogs must be well-socialized and sprayed/neutered.

Participation in the event is at you and your dog’s own risk. All patrons within the main pool fence must be 12 years of age or older and dogs should have trimmed nails.

The pre-registration link is available at https://form.jotform.com/222165388268060.

