Raiders’ Allan selected to Team Canada World Junior Team Summer Camp

The Prince Albert Raiders saw their season come to an end on April 29, but defenceman Nolan Allan’s season is still going.

On Thursday, Hockey Canada announced that the 19-year-old was one of 44 skaters that will participate at the National Junior Team summer camp in Calgary from July 20-23.

“I was excited when I got the news about being invited,” Allan said. “It’s always an honour to get named to Hockey Canada camps and teams. It’s a great opportunity to go to a camp like this, and you always want to leave a good impression.”

Allan, a first round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, finished his third season with the Raiders during the 2021-22 campaign. The Davidson, Sask product put up career high numbers in goals (7), assists (34), and points (41) this past season. He added an assist in five playoffs games in Prince Albert’s first round series with the Winnipeg ICE.

After finishing the season in Prince Albert, Allan was called up right away by the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate Rockford Icehogs, who were just beginning their postseason. Allan helped Rockford push past the Texas Stars in an opening round best of three series, before the club was swept by the Chicago Wolves in the best of five second round matchup.

“It was a good couple of weeks down in Rockford after my season in PA,” Allan said. “That was good, getting to see that level of hockey. After that I got to spend a couple of weeks at home and get some rest. Now I’m back in Saskatoon working out here.”

Allan was a part of the 2021 U18 Canada team that won the IIHF World Hockey Championship in Texas. He recorded a goal and seven assists in the tournament.

Aside from his time in the WHL, the experience that Allan already has on the international stage representing Team Canada will give him an added edge heading into camp. He served as an alternate captain for the Raiders this season, and thinks his leadership skills, combined with his past experience and success with Team Canada will help him crack a spot on the roster.

“(Leadership) was something that I learned a lot about in Prince Albert this year,” he explained. “Getting into that role a little later into the season and getting experience in that role helped a lot. I know a bunch of the guys that will be going to camp and there will be a few other Chicago draft picks. It’ll be fun to hang out and play with these guys at camp.”

