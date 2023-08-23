Raiders add 20-year-old goalie in trade with Red Deer

The Prince Albert Raiders have added another 20-year-old to their roster, acquiring goaltender Chase Coward from the Red Deer rebels in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2024 draft.

Coward signed with the Rebels as a free agent in 2019, but spent most of the 2019-20 season with the Moose Jaw AAA Warriors in the SMAAAHL. He played 45 games for the Rebels over four seasons, compiling a 25-13-4 record with a 2.66 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

His best season came in 2021-22 when he won 22 games and put up a career low 2.51 GAA.

Coward missed most of the 2022-23 season after health officials discovered a congenital defecting in his lower body during summer testing. Coward returned to play four games with the club, posting a 1-2-1 record, 2.98 GAA, and .902 save percentage.

Before announcing his decision to miss the start of the season, Coward was invited to the Canada National Junior Team summer camp in Calgary.