Youth charged with 2nd degree murder after 30-year-old man dies of injuries

RCMP officers have arrested and charged a male youth accused of killing a 30-year-old man at a residence in Pelican Narrows.

Officers were called to the scene at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Investigators arrived to find the man seriously injured following an altercation. The man was later declared deceased at a local clinic. The man’s family has been notified and offered help from Victim Services.

The youth was arrested at 8 a.m. the same day. Police say the accused and the victim were known to each other.

The youth has been charged with second degree murder and made his first court appearance on Wednesday. He cannot be identified due to his age.

Pelican Narrows RCMP, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Forensic Identification Services and Prince Albert Forensic Identification Services and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service assisted with this investigation.