Prince Albert Police Sergeant charged with criminal negligence causing death

A 21-year member of the Prince Albert Police Service is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life in connection to the in-custody death of Saul Laliberte.

Laliberte, 33, died while in custody of the Prince Albert Police Service in November of 2021.

While their identity has not been released, the Prince Albert Police Sergeant has been relieved from active duty pending court proceedings. A court date for the matter has been scheduled for July 25 in Prince Albert Provincial Court.