PA Golf and Curling Club ready to host the Canadian Mixed Championship in November

The Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club is ready to host another National Curling Championship.

The 2022 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship will be hosted in Prince Albert from November 6-12 and will feature 14 teams from across Canada.

Host Committee Secretary Pat Bibby says the Golf and Curling Club are looking forward to hosting the event.

“We feel fortunate with Curling Canada that we’ve hosted several national events here and they come back to us. We are quite happy to host them whenever we can.”

So far, the Golf and Curling Club have around 100 volunteers organized for the tournament. Bibby says the committee is thankful for the number of volunteers they have, but they are always open to accepting more people who wish to donate their time.

“We have awesome volunteers, we have always had a lot of support in terms of volunteers. We are pretty close to the number we need, but there’s always a last-minute thing or two so if there’s someone still floating around, they can give us a shout.”

The opening draw of The 2022 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship will take place on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1pm. and the Rock and Iron Bar and Grill will be open for breakfast each day for viewing.

