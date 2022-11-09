Quebec off to strong start at Canadian Mixed Curling Championships

It’s been a perfect start to the 2022 Canadian Mixed Curling Championships for Team Quebec as they have started 4-0 and lead Pool A after Day 3.

Quebec skip Felix Asselin says the team has adjusted well to Prince Albert, despite the difference in conditions between Quebec and Saskatchewan.

“The first adjustment I made was wearing a jacket. We left Montreal and it was 23 degrees, we arrive here and it’s snowing. We like the ice so far; we like the competition. It’s always great to be here and so far, we are playing well and are winning games so it’s been great.”

Quebec has been aggressive out of the gate in all of their games so far. Quebec scored 12 out of their 35 total points at the tournament during the first two ends to start a game. Asselin says Quebec will continue to play aggressive at the start of every game.

“It’s so much better to play with a lead in the game. We think we have the team to put offence on everyone out here. We’re going out on offence right away and put our opponents in trouble. So far, it’s worked. It might backfire at one point, but we plan on putting offence on everyone here and seeing how that goes.”

Quebec represents the Glenmore Curling Club and features a star roster. Felix Asselin has been to three Tim Horton’s Briers in 2018, 2021 and 2022. Second Emile Asselin is Felix’s brother and made an appearance at the Brier in 2020.

Third Laurie St-Georges has skipped team Quebec at the last two Scotties Tournament of Hearts and is no stranger to Prince Albert having appeared in the 2019 Canadian Juniors hosted at both the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club and the Art Hauser Centre.

Lead Emile Riley is a teammate with St-Georges and has made several appearances at the Scotties.

With a 4-0 start, Quebec has earned a spot in the championship pool. Asselin says that was the goal for Quebec at the start of the tournament, but now they have their sights set on more then just a playoff placement.

“That’s obviously what we are aiming at the beginning of the week. We just made sure we are in there. There’s two more games and your record carries over to the next round. Those next two games, even though we’re qualified are worth a lot. We’re going to try and take those two guns blazing.”

