Race in Sherwood Division tightening up below Bombers

The Flin Flon Bombers remain in first place in the SJHL’s Sherwood Division but the race for second remains close.

As of Oct. 9, the Bombers have 14 points, while the Nipawin Hawks sit second with a record of 4-5-1-1 with 10 points. The Melfort Mustangs are in third place with 10 points and a record of 3-4-4-0 and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 4-4-1-0 with nine points.

The Mustangs closed their week with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Estevan Bruins in Melfort on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Kade Runke scored the winner for the Bruins 27 seconds into the overtime period.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 1-1 after the second period.

Wyatt Day and Ashton Taylor scored for the Mustangs in regulation time. Cody Davis and Alex Blanchard responded for the Bruins in regulation time.

The Mustangs’ Joel Favreau made 31 saves; the Bruins Cam Hrdlicka made 25 saves.

Melfort opened their weekend home stand with a 7-2 loss to the Ice Wolves on Friday, Oct. 7 at the Northern Lights Palace.

La Ronge led 4-2 after the first and second periods.

Hayden Tuba and Jacob Huffy scored for the Mustangs. Ryley Morgan had a pair of goals for the Ice Wolves; Ethan Strik, Thomas Wright, former Mustang Trenton Curtis, Sage Roberts and Walker Jerome added the other La Ronge goals.

The Mustangs’ James Venne made 31 saves; Dawson Smith made 22 saves for La Ronge.

Melfort opened their week with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Millionaires in Melville on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Nathan Fox scored the winner for Melville almost two minutes into overtime.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first and second periods.

Dawson Leroux scored the Mustangs’ goal in regulation. Noah Willis responded for the Millionaires in regulation.

Favreau made 32 saves for the Mustangs; Kelton Pyne made 25 saves for Melville.

Melfort was in Wilcox to play the Notre Dame Hounds on Tuesday, Oct. 4, results were not available.

The Hawks closed out their road trip with a 3-2 loss to the Bruins in Estevan on Friday, Oct. 7.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Bruins led 2-1 after the second period.

Jonah Fournier and Joel Mabin scored for the Hawks. Brady Wilson, Owen Miley and Blanchard responded for the Bruins.

The Hawks’ Nolan McDowell made 32 saves; Hrdlicka made 32 saves for the Bruins.

Nipawin continued their southern swing with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings in Estevan on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Red Wings led 1-0 after the first and the Hawks led 2-1 after the second period.

Ty Mason, Kirk Mullen, Ethan Whillans and Jacob Kallin all scored for the Red Wings in the six round shootout. Rylan Lefebyre and Mabin scored for the Hawks in regulation. Riley See and Simon Pollock responded for the Red Wings in regulation.

Reid Lalonde made 25 saves for the Hawks; Dazza Mitchell made 28 saves for the Red Wings.

Nipawin opened their southern swing with a 5-2 win over the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The Hawks led 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 after the second period.

Maguire Ratzlaff had a pair of goals for the Hawks; Alex Ochitwa, Finley Radloff and Reese Malkewich added the other Nipawin goals. Sam Kroon had both goals for the Hounds.

Lalonde made 28 saves for the Hawks. Ashton Billesberger made 15 saves in one period for the Hounds before he was relieved by Tucker Inabinet who made 23 saves.

The Hawks were in Yorkton to play the Terriers on Tuesday, Oct. 11, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves opened their week with a 6-3 loss to the Battlefords North Stars in Battlefords on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The North Stars led 2-0 after the first period and 4-2 after the second period.

Morgan, Curtis and Flynn Maxcy scored for La Ronge. Steven Kesserling had a pair of goals for the North Stars; Jordan Gibbs, Holden Doell, Kian Bell and Kobie Anderson added the other Battlefords’ goals.

Smith made 34 saves for La Ronge; Josh Kotai had 37 saves for the North Stars.

La Ronge was in Humboldt to play the Broncos on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and in Yorkton to play the Terriers on Wednesday, Oct. 12, results were not available.

The Broncos are in Nipawin to face the Hawks on Friday, Oct. 13.

Melfort is in Battlefords to play the North Stars on Friday, Oct. 14 and in Kindersley to face the Klippers on Saturday, Oct. 15.

La Ronge is in Melville to play the Millionaires on Friday, Oct. 14 and in Yorkton to play the Terriers on Saturday, Oct. 15.