Province and STF reach tentative agreement

According to the province, a tentative agreement has been reached between the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee and the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee following recent negotiations.

The tentative agreement encompasses various key matters discussed during recent negotiations, reflecting the collaborative efforts of both parties to address the needs of students, families, and teachers across Saskatchewan.

“I want to thank parents, teachers, and students for their patience during this process,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a release.

“I am hopeful that the tentative agreement will be finalized so that predictability is provided to families and teachers.”

Details of the tentative agreement will be documented promptly to prepare for ratification.

STF President Samantha Becotte will be holding a news conference this afternoon.

More to come…