Deputy Chief excited to step outside her comfort zone for ‘Swinging with the Stars’ routine

Deputy Chief of the Prince Albert Police Service Farica Prince and her professional dance partner and seasoned instructor, Modeste Mckenzie, are bringing something new to 2023’s Swinging for the Stars annual fundraiser for Hope’s Home.

The duo have already met a few times to discuss what direction to take their routine, which Mckenzie said will most likely be influenced by his area of expertise — jigging.

“She’s been an absolute breeze to work with so far,” said Mckenzie, who has been dancing with various square dance groups in Saskatchewan for the last 16 years. “Farica is definitely taking a step outside her comfort zone and more into my world. I’m really looking forward to seeing how she responds to that challenge.”

While Prince, a member of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in southern Manitoba, is experiencing Mckenzie’s dance style for the first time, she does have some dance experience from competing as a jingle dress dancer across North America. She regularly attends powwows and round dances, most recently representing the Prince Albert Police Service at the FSIN Spirit of our Nations Cultural Celebration and Powwow in Saskatoon, and at a mini round dance hosted by the Prince Albert Indian and Métis Friendship Centre.

Representation matters, said Prince, “my nation and other nations are watching”.

Prince said Mckenzie’s patience will be key in developing a solid routine to execute on show night.

“I think one of the things I’m really excited about is how Modeste and I are going to bring something new to Swinging with the Stars. I’m excited Modeste agreed to come along on this journey with me,” said Prince. “I don’t think the nerves will set in until we get closer to March 18”.

Prince was invited to participate in Swinging with the Stars on behalf of the police service and agreed to join in as a continued supporter of fundraisers and community resources.

“Prince Albert has this special ability as a community, to uplift and empower each other,” said Prince. “The community comes together and does amazing things, just like this, that create connection, identity and belonging. Being a part of that cohesiveness is pretty exciting and I’m happy to be able to contribute, likely with some laughs along the way.”

Swinging with the Stars pairs eight of the city’s most influential people with a professional dancer for a fun, high-energy dance competition. The pairs then compete in front of a crowd to win bragging rights and help fundraiser for Hope’s Home. The team that receives the most donations earns the title of “Crowd Favorite.”

The last Swinging with the Stars event in Prince Albert raised more than $200,000 for services and medical equipment for Hope’s Home. This year’s event will be held on March 18 at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre. Tickets go on sale January 31.